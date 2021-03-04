Six suspects named in Aiken County missing person case that is now murder investigation

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people and named three others as suspects in relation to a missing person case from last year that is now a murder investigation.

A Thursday news release states that the investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Chandler Monroe Smith has resulted in investigators obtaining arrest warrants for murder for three men.

The release states that warrants have been obtained for Jesus Moreno Negrete, 34; Gonzalo Moreno Negrete, 30; and Lorenzo Migeal Kissiah Negrete, 26.

“It is alleged that these suspects, with assistance, have fled to Mexico in order to avoid arrest,” the report says.

Three men have been arrested in relation to the crime.

Ricardo Kissiah Negrete, 31, was arrested Thursday at his home and investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging him with accessory after the fact to murder.

In November 2020, the release states, John Wilson Williamson III, 24, and Serafin Levya Jr., 30, were arrested and charged with kidnapping in relation to Smith’s disappearance.

According to the release, Smith was last seen after he was released from the Aiken County detention center on Oct. 22, 2020 around 2:30 p.m., where he got into a red Mitsubishi sedan.

“Evidence and supporting information led investigators to a home in Windsor where Smith was alleged to have been shot and killed in the 3000 block of Tundra Trail,” the release says.

Investigators are looking for information and evidence that would lead them to the location of Smith’s remains, the release says.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Aiken County Sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be given to Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC.