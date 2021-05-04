Six area students win 2021 CNTA essay contest

Six area high school students won scholarships resulting from their winning entries in the 2021 Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness High School Essay Contest. Three students won $1,000 apiece, and three students won $500 apiece.
The winners of the 15th annual writing contest are: Benjamin DiPrete, Greenbrier High School, for “The Comparative Consequences of Energy,” $1,000; Brian Johnson, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, for “The Four Major Electrical Energy Sources,” $1,000; Rachel Walden, North Augusta High School, for “Environmental Impacts of Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear and Solar Power,” $1,000; Melissa Murph, North Augusta High School, for “Nuclear Technology vs Its Opponents,” $500; Madison Ackroyd, Aiken Scholars Academy, for “Nuclear Power: A Sustainable and Environmentally Safe Energy Source,” $500; and Kaytlin Sturkey, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, for “How We Touch the Earth,” $500.
“Successful essays required the integration of science, technology, social understanding, and language arts,” said Dr. Marissa Reigel, chair of the CNTA Essay Committee. "Researching a technical topic, relating the information to society, and effectively communicating the information in writing are critical skills for high school students.”
“This year’s winners focused primarily on the comparison between nuclear power and other common electrical generation technologies,” said Dr. Jim Marra, CNTA executive director. “These students took a hard look at the data, and the overwhelming consensus is that nuclear power is necessary to reduce carbon footprints and to ensure clean, sustainable energy for generations to come.”