Sir Big Spur and antique tractors among sights at Edgefield parade

EDGEFIELD — Dancers, musicians, antique tractors and Edgefield County Council members were part of Sunday afternoon's traffic on Main Street for about 90 minutes, with the Christmas parade underway, drawing hundreds of spectators in the process.

Several of the Aiken-Augusta areas Christmas parades fell victim to pandemic precautions this year, but the Edgefield parade went on as planned, except for a few cancellations, resulting in the loss of some school groups and other organizations. In the absence of marching bands, other musicians stepped up, performing on trailers, with guitars, drums and other gear rolling along.

This year's grand marshal was Dorothy Peterson, the owner of Amos and Sons Funeral Home, in Johnston. Peterson is also a board member for the United Way of Edgefield County. On the occasion of being named as the parade's top honoree, she received a plaque noting her as a "lifelong community leader and educator."

Disc jockey Calvin Henderson, one of the parade's organizers, confirmed that this year's event offered some challenges, particularly via band cancellations, but the end product was a hit, with surprisingly strong participation, he said.

"The mayor called me up the first of October and said, 'Let's do it.' We tried to get people to social distance and do the best they could, to follow CDC guidelines all they could ... and you can't make people do anything on Sunday that they're not going to do on Monday," Henderson said.

"It was outstanding. Fantastic. We had a great time," said Van Clark, who served as the chauffeur for Sir Big Spur, the rooster whose prime duty is as the University of South Carolina's live mascot.

"We felt like this parade would be a perfectly 'socially distant' kind of thing, so we'd just stay in our truck and go down the street and everything would be OK."

Clark noted that football duty – normally a part of Sir Big Spur's fall schedule – has been nixed this year, due to COVID-19 regulations, so the parade was a welcome opportunity.

Sir Big Spur wound up being one of the judges' favorites in the parade, being recognized alongside Edgefield United Methodist Church, Red Hill Houndsmen, Royalty Car Club and Mrs. Claus and Patriotic Elves.

Comprising this year's list of parade sponsors were Herlong Chevrolet, SRP Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, National Wild Turkey Federation, Aiken Electric Co-op, Herlong Ford, Pendarvis Chevrolet, Spanky's Car Care, Titan Farms, MooreCraft Cabinets and NAPA/Ridge Auto Parts.

The parade committee was composed of Steven Weaver, Hamp Holmes III, Beth Christie, Chris Jennings, Sherry Holmes and Jacqueline Glover Kennion.