Silver Bluff High reschedules upcoming game due to COVID-19 case at opponent's school

Coronavirus cases among high school football players has led to the rescheduling of another game in Aiken County this week.
Silver Bluff High School announced Wednesday that this week's varsity football game against Pelion High School will be rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases recently reported among Pelion's team.
The previously scheduled Silver Bluff High School varsity football home game versus Pelion for Friday has been postponed to Oct. 30, Silver Bluff High School Principal Dr. Katie Briscoe said in a statement.
"The health and safety of all student-athletes, families, staff and fans is always our top priority," Briscoe said. "Thank you for your continued support of Silver Bluff High School athletics."
Silver Bluff High School's postponement follows the rescheduling of several football games at Aiken High School.
Aiken High School announced revisions to its 2020 varsity football schedule on Tuesday after a "majority" of the school’s varsity players were placed into quarantine as precautionary measures against coronavirus.
All previously purchased tickets for the Silver Bluff High School game will be honored on the rescheduled game date.
Fans who prefer a refund are asked to email Silver Bluff High School Head Football Coach DeAngelo Bryant at wbryant@acpsd.net by Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m.
