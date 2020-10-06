Silent Witness Ceremony at S.C. capital remembers 2019 victims of fatal domestic violence

On the statehouse steps in Columbia, S.C Attorney General Alan Wilson led participants through an annual ceremony Tuesday morning in remembrance of victims of fatal domestic violence.
For the past 23 years, the state has held the ceremony. Each year, Wilson reads the names of victims from across the state who have lost their lives to domestic violence in the previous year.
“It is important that we commemorate the lives of those lost to domestic violence to both honor the victims and shed light on this terrible crime,” Wilson said.
This year's ceremony included the names of 36 women and six men, none were from Aiken County.
Volunteers held life-sized silhouettes representing victims as they stood on the statehouse steps. A bell was rung for each victim as their name was read aloud. An additional 43rd silhouette represented potential unknown victims.
For the first time in two decades, South Carolina was not reported in the top 10 states for men killing women, Wilson said at Tuesday's ceremony. South Carolina ranked 11th in the latest national report.
“We must recognize that we are contending with a cycle of violence in our state,” Wilson said. “When an individual is victimized, others are often witnesses to the violence, including children. We need to continue to try to prevent domestic violence while also best positioning law enforcement and prosecutors to hold perpetrators accountable.”
Each year, October serves as domestic violence awareness month. During the month, the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons in Aiken shares as much information as possible with the public about resources available to those facing domestic violence.
The agency serves Aiken and surrounding counties, and provides a variety of resources, including housing, legal help and emergency hotlines, for victims of domestic violence.
Jessica Coach, executive director of the center, believes it's important for the community to remain aware of issues surrounding domestic violence.
"It's still prevalent in our community," Coach said. "Often times, domestic violence is hidden from our loved ones out of shame or out of fear of the abuser. When we're able to bring awareness to domestic violence, then the goal is to let the victim know that there is help out there, and there are avenues they can use to get out of the violence."
In the past three years, the Cumbee Center has provided services to 1,700 new domestic violence victims, Coach said. The agency has provided approximately 11,000 shelter nights for victims.
Those facing domestic violence or those who would like to learn more about the Cumbee Center's services should visit cumbeecenter.org.
The center's 24-hour hotline can be reach at 803-649-0480.