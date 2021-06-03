'Shot with a Chaser' campaign targets young adults for COVID-19 vaccine

Taking a shot and getting a free beer has never been easier.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced June 3 its “Shot and a Chaser” partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates of 20- to 24-year-olds across the state.

According to DHEC data, this age group makes up less than 1 percent of all vaccinated individuals in South Carolina.

“Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure that they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing and attending various events,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, said. “This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

A total of 17 participating breweries across the state will provide the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine or the two-does Moderna vaccine. Vaccine choice may vary at each location.

COVID safety requirements established by the breweries and surrounding areas are still encouraged to be followed during the promotion.

Individuals administered the vaccine will be monitored for 15 minutes and no proof of medical insurance is needed.

“Brewers across South Carolina are committed to healthy communities,” Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild Brook Bristow said. “As small, locally-minded businesses, our citizens are the most valuable asset. If they aren’t healthy, then we can’t be either.”

“We’re excited to partner with DHEC to expand vaccine access across the state at many of our member breweries as a part of this program,” Bristow said.

The promotion will be offered between June 10 through June 25 at select breweries.

To learn more, visit scdhec.gov.