Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death at detention center

An inmate at the Aiken County detention center died Saturday in his cell, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Skyler K. Wright, 24, of Aiken was pronounced dead at the detention center, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that a detention deputy was conducting a routine check and noticed an unresponsive inmate in his cell around 2:11 p.m.
“Detention deputies and medical staff performed life saving measures until Aiken EMS arrived on scene,” the release says.
The inmate was the sole occupant of the cell, the report says.
Ables’ release states the preliminary investigation indicates that no foul play is suspected, and that Wright will be autopsied early Monday morning in Newberry.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office have been called to conduct the investigation into the death.