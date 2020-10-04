Second Baptist Church's new building provides more space for church's work

Second Baptist Church’s new building off York Street will allow the church to do what they’ve always done, just more of it, according to Rev. Doug Slaughter, the church’s senior pastor.
Slaughter said the new building has been “about a 15-year journey as a congregation.”
The building was formerly a grocery store and sits off York Street near McDonald's.
“We thought we were going to build from the ground up, but we really didn’t have the opportunity to do that, and about two years ago, we found out that this building was up for sale and we knew that this was a perfect location in the community to create the vision that we have for this building,” Slaughter said.
He said while it will be the church’s sanctuary, it is also designed so that nonprofits, organizations or corporations can use it to host banquets or so it can be used as an event center and venue.
The church, for example, hosts one of the jazz concerts for Joye in Aiken.
“We want to create that same kind of atmosphere for any organization that comes into this building,” Slaughter said.
It will also operate as a space where people can come during the day, have a cup of coffee and use the church’s wireless internet connection if needed.
The new building also includes more space for a children’s ministry and daycare. The church’s goal is to have a daycare that serves kids in the community.
It also gives the church the chance to expand their work with teenagers. The church has a teen after-school center that works with the public schools to help catch up kids who may have learning loss and helps keep them on track.
The school is planned to open in August 2021.
Bernard McConnell is a church member and the minister over the food bank and clothing closet. He said the congregation is transferring from a “venerable old man who has served us well for 116 years” – referring to the current church on Hampton Avenue.
“So of course we won’t just throw it away, we’ll be doing some things with it, but this is the ultimate opportunity to up our ministry,” McConnell said of the new building.
McConnell said everything in the building is state of the art and will move the church into the future well. He mentioned the kitchen, plus the sound and audiovisual technology.
The church will have top-notch security as well, Slaughter said.
“We’re in an area where we need to have God in sight and to see his love and his work,” McConnell said.
“We’re his hands and his feet. We’ll be able to do so many things we haven’t done in the past when it comes to Aiken, and this facility will give us the opportunity to worship, minister to and to provide areas for people to do things that will move our society.”
Slaughter said the building will be finished by the end of the month and then will be furnished.
Exactly when the church opens will depend on COVID-19, Slaughter said.
When they are able to take down the fence, the church is planning a drive-up service. After everything is complete, the church will make a decision related to social distancing guidelines.