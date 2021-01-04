SC Sen. Nikki Setzler criticizes DHEC for vaccine response; SC education chief tests positive for virus

S.C. Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, said Monday that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina is not moving quickly enough and called on the state's health agency to step up.
In a Monday statement, Setzler criticized the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for not being urgent enough with its vaccine distribution and for telling South Carolinians to be patient.
"The citizens of South Carolina have been patient for 10 months while DHEC took substantial time before having a testing program at appropriate levels, no meaningful contact tracing program ever in place, no permanent director for at least six months during a worldwide pandemic, and now apparently no definite plan with logistics finalized in place to get our citizens (vaccinated) – only one in the process of being developed," Setzler wrote in his statement.
The distribution of vaccines in South Carolina is not moving quickly enough. We need DHEC to step up and move faster in helping save lives. pic.twitter.com/zZ9KtHM6fz— Nikki Setzler (@NikkiSetzler) January 4, 2021
"We need decisive action in order to save lives, and reassurance that every avenue to vaccinating the public as quickly as possible is being pursued," wrote Setzler.
This comes days after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to DHEC, asking the agency to immediately provide information to the public about the status of COVID-19 vaccines. McMaster specifically said he wants a "complete accounting of the status and location of every COVID-19 vaccine dose that has been received and distributed in the state."
"The disclosure of this information is critical to maintaining the public's confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort," read McMaster's letter.
I have asked @scdhec to immediately provide South Carolinians with important information about the status of COVID-19 vaccinations.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) December 31, 2020
This information is critical to maintaining and bolstering the public’s confidence in our state’s efforts. pic.twitter.com/C9QhCXHA9x
Also on Monday, S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. Spearman tweeted she received the news Sunday after taking the test on Dec. 31. Spearman said that she was already in quarantine due to her husband and son testing positive, and she is having only mild symptoms.
DHEC confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken on Monday. The death occurred Jan. 1, and the victim was middle-aged.
Across the state, DHEC confirmed 3,492 cases and 15 deaths Monday.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Jan. 2.
Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,189, with 120 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,426 probable COVID-19 cases and 19 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 47 and nine virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 90.3% occupancy. There are 140 beds occupied, while there are 15 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 10,481, and the percent positive was 33.3%.
DHEC also announced Monday that South Carolina has received 129,675 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 43,227 of those, for a 33% usage rate. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 400 vaccine doses as of Monday, and it has administered 366 of them.
During a Monday briefing, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said one thing that will speed up the administration of the vaccine is for everyone to do their part to lower the spread of the virus, which has hit record levels. Traxler said this would help remove the burden from hospitals and healthcare providers and will allow more workers to be available to administer the vaccine.
The total number of cases statewide is now 299,685, with 25,787 probable cases, 5,056 confirmed deaths and 428 probable deaths.
The line for coronavirus testing at the USC Aiken Convocation Center spanned dozens of cars Monday afternoon and spilled into University Parkway.
After holiday closures around Christmas and New Year’s Day, the free COVID-19 testing site at USCA’s Convocation Center has returned to normal hours of operation.
The drive-through saliva testing site is open from 1 to 6 p.m. for six days a week, according to USCA’s website. The site is closed on Tuesdays.
The tests are available to the local community, not just USCA students and faculty.
USCA’s Convocation Center is located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.
For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.