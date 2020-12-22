SC Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on the state website.
The release states McMaster was notified of the positive test on Monday evening after “undergoing routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
McMaster is experiencing “mild symptoms” with a cough and slight fatigue.
First Lady Peggy McMaster had also tested positive and remains asymptomatic, the release says.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said in the release. “This virus spreads very easily.”
McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment, the release says. He will also isolate for the next 10 days.
The release states there is no way to pinpoint when or how McMaster or the First Lady contracted the virus.