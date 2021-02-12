Save lives while staying in: CSRA Heart Walk goes digital and beats fundraising records

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.