Save lives while staying in: CSRA Heart Walk goes digital and beats fundraising records

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping Americans at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic CSRA Heart Walk online for the second year.
In 2020, the Heart Walk transitioned to a digital event in response to the pandemic and experienced record-breaking success. An estimated 50 companies and 10,000 people participated in the online event and more than $700,000 was raised.
Augusta University and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions were the top fundraising teams in the CSRA and ranked sixth and seventh in the country.
“SRNS employees had an outstanding 2020 Heart Walk campaign and earning national recognition as one of the top Heart Walk fundraisers in the country during this pandemic shows their very strong commitment to the American Heart Association’s mission,” said Stuart MacVean, president and CEO of SRNS.
The 2021 CSRA Heart Walk hopes to duplicate the success of last year’s event and has set a goal of raising $730,000. Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Augusta University Health, is the chair of the 2021 Heart Walk.
The Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Kayla Kranenberg, executive director of the American Heart Association. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”
On March 13, CSRA Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:
• Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
• Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
• Create an at home circuit workout.
“We’ve already held a virtual 2021 Heart Walk kick-off and added a wellness chair to our campaign cabinet to reinforce the American Heart Association’s message of longer, healthier lives as we raise funds for this year’s virtual walk,” MacVean said.
To register, visit csraheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #CSRAHeartWalk.
The CSRA Heart Walk is locally sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Augusta University. The funds raised from the CSRA Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.