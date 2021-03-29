Savannah River Remediation thanks Aiken Chamber for timely support

Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at Savannah River Site, presented a special gift to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce for its years of support.
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach presented a Rosewood mantel clock as a gesture of thanks. The clock is inscribed, "Your support has always been timely."
"We owe much of our success to the members of the Aiken Chamber and the many local large and small businesses that have supported our efforts," said Breidenbach. "Since our contract began at SRS in 2009, we have endeavored to particularly try to support local businesses, awarding contracts to local suppliers whenever possible. We are eternally grateful for their contributions to our success, and this memento is our way of saying thank you."
In addition, Breidenbach thanked the Chamber for helping the community continue to prosper in general through its work.
Since 2009, SRR has awarded contracts totaling more than $432 million to Aiken small businesses.
Aiken Chamber President and CEO J. David Jameson also recognized the importance of small business support.
“Small businesses provide more than just jobs in our community,” Jameson said. “They also provide a local link to important products and services that are needed by major Savannah River Site contractors, such as SRR. We back the work Savannah River Remediation has been performing, and we are grateful to have been part of it.”
As of the end of 2020, SRR had given nearly half of its total subcontracting awards to small businesses in surrounding counties. SRR's contract at SRS is scheduled to end on Sept. 30, 2021, unless extended.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and Amentum N&E Technical Services.