Savannah River Remediation employees make Heart Walk possible

Savannah River Remediation employees raised $35,257 for the 2021 SRR Heart Walk Campaign, exceeding the company goal of $25,000.
On March 13, more than 170 SRR employees on 18 teams participated in the 2021 CSRA Heart Walk Digital Experience.
For more than 10 years, SRR employees have stepped up to the challenge of taking extra personal time for community support campaigns, and the CSRA’s American Heart Association’s Heart Walk has been an annual event that many look forward to. The 2021 campaign had the same mission as previous years, but the strategy to raise funds and awareness of heart-related illness and stroke moved from in-person to online.
"Savannah River Remediation steadily climbed the CSRA Heart Walk’s leadership board throughout the company campaign and came in third place out of 59 companies," said SRR’s 2021 Heart Walk Campaign Chair and Defense Waste Processing Facility/Saltstone Acting Facility Support Manager Jennifer Darby. "With the encouragement of the team coaches and SRR management support, employees ‘FUNdraised’ and inspired others to donate to the cause – making the virtual campaign truly magical. The funds raised will play a critical role in saving lives, and I cannot thank enough anyone who contributed to this cause.”
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach believes the success of the Heart Walk Campaign is a testament to the ownership employees show in all the work they perform toward the Savannah River Site’s liquid waste mission and support they give to the community.
“SRR employees proudly support the American Heart Association. It is obvious that we had a disadvantage of in-person fundraising, but we yielded great results because of how well the team worked together,” said Breidenbach. “I appreciate employees stepping up to step it out for our community.”
