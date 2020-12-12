top story Santa, Mrs. Claus make stop in downtown Aiken By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com Bill Bengtson Author email Dec 12, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 8 Buy Now Mrs. Claus has a moment of camera duty Saturday morning, snapping a picture of Santa with Ella Kucharski, 5, and one of Ella's grandmas, Lucy Sutter. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now LillyAnna Barton, 2, awaits her chance for a couple of minutes with Santa on Saturday morning. Helping guide her in the right direction are her parents, Tyler and Emily. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now Yes or no? LillyAnne Barton, 2, ponders the possibility of an up-close moment with Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday morning at Betsy's Round the Corner. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now Ella Kucharski, 5, visits with Santa while awaiting breakfast at Betsy's Round the Corner Saturday morning. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now It's time for a Santa photo Saturday morning at Betsy's Round the Corner, with diners (and siblings) Karaline, 7, and Kinley Hughes, 10, taking part. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now Sophia LaDue, 3, gets acquainted Saturday morning with one of the season's most popular visitors, following breakfast at Betsy's Round the Corner. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now Mrs. Claus makes a pause for a picture cause Saturday morning, on hand for breakfast with buddies Kendan Shull, left, 5, and Lauryn Woods, 4, at Betsy's Round the Corner. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Buy Now Mrs. Claus is on camera duty for a moment Saturday morning, snapping a Santa picture with the Farmer family: Matthew, left, 9, Austin, 13, Jenn and Robbie, all upstairs at Betsy's Round the Corner. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by Betsy's Round the Corner on Saturday. They visited with children and enjoyed a breakfast buffet. Tags Betsy's 'round The Corner Santa Visit Breakfast With Santa Bill Bengtson Author email Today's Top Headlines Unemployment benefits set to expire for over 100,000 people in SC by end of the year USC seeks 'amicable' Muschamp settlement; assistant left before pay change Downtown Charleston restaurant says its survival hinges on outdoor dining permit extension Catholic priest Michel Mukad, 38, diagnosed with COVID-19, takes his own life next day Federal push for executions unlikely to affect Dylann Roof in short term SC has looser restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, nursing homes than last COVID spike 'Sexiest Man Alive' Michael B. Jordan visits SC's Fort Jackson Army base for film research Latest crane shipment among finishing touches for new SC port terminal's debut Charleston Emergency Management leaders feel ready for second coronavirus case spike Half-Moon Outfitters buys abandoned car dealership in Summerville for 9th store location