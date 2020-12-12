Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Aiken for storytime

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a quick trip to Aiken on Saturday morning to read books with kids and take some photos.
The City of Aiken held Breakfast and a Book with the Clauses, welcoming families for breakfast, crafts and an interactive story time. Picture time allowed families to greet Santa ahead of his big day less than two weeks away.
Curry Hall, recreation program coordinator for city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said the city holds a breakfast with Santa event and Christmas story time each year, and this year, the two were combined due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The city parks and rec department and the city in general really enjoys the holiday season and has a lot of activities going on, so I mean, this is really a family event,” Hall said, mentioning the city’s usual Christmas events like the tree lighting and Christmas in Hopelands.
“Something like this would kind of be really missed if we didn’t offer it,” Hall said.
“The story time is something we do in the gardens in spring and fall and we have a Thanksgiving story time, so this is a good time.”
Sponsors for the event – which was held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center – included Chick-fil-A, Aiken Electric Cooperative, McDonalds, GreatOutdoorsPlay.com and Hickory Hill Milk.