Salvation Army has Red Kettle Kickoff Friday with special gift

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff was Friday afternoon at George Funeral Home to celebrate the start of the annual fundraising event.
The sight of volunteers with the organization standing outside stores ringing a bell to encourage people to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign is a common sight around Christmas time. Clarke McCants, the organization's immediate past chairman, said the campaign is critical.
"This kettle program that we have is essential to the success of our missions," McCants said. "Without this, I’m not sure we could survive doing the things we do for those who need the help."
The theme for this year's campaign is Rescue Christmas, which Chairman Colen Lindell said is very fitting for 2020. Lindell said the goal for this year's campaign is $83,000.
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, was on hand at the event and was the first person to drop a donation into the kettle. Taylor said he was honored to be the first one.
"If there was ever a season, ever a year to rescue Christmas, this is it," Taylor said.
There was also a special gift given to a young boy in the community. Lt. April Tiller, with the Salvation Army, said she received an email a few weeks ago from April Jones, who said her son, Dakota Jones, had an ultimate Christmas gift. He wanted a reindeer for Christmas.
There was no way to get a reindeer, but Eudora Farms, of Salley, brought a baby antelope that very much looked the part. Taylor referred to the animal as a "South Carolina reindeer." Jones got to pet the antelope and feed it from a bottle. Santa Claus and his wife, Mrs. Claus, were also in attendance for Jones.