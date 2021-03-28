Safety urged as warm weather brings more motorcyclists back to Aiken County roadways

As warmer weather returns, drivers across the state are reminded to practice additional caution as more motorcyclists are expected to return to roadways.
"Your average motorcyclist, when November hits and that first frost really hits and it gets down in the 30s, guess what happens to the motorcycle? It goes to the garage and they don’t ride," said Lt. William Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. "Most motorcyclists don’t get back on that motorcycle until the weather warms up; and then what happens is on a Sunday morning and we all of a sudden have a 75 to 80 degree weather day, and they think, ‘Hey, let’s go ride today.’"
Along with an influx in riders, South Carolina roadways typically see an increase in motorcycle wrecks during the warmer months of the year, Rhyne said. Some of these wrecks can be fatal.
Early into 2021, Aiken County recorded its first motorcycle related death of the year.
On Feb. 28, Warrenville motorcyclist Daniel Fenn, 47, died after a car reportedly pulled out in front of him while he was traveling eastward on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Williston Road in Beech Island, the Aiken County Coroner's Office reported.
Fenn was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.
Investigation into the crash continues as of March 25, said Trooper Tyler Tidwell with Highway Patrol. No charges have been made in the collision.
A spray-painted cross on Williston Road now marks the scene of the fatal crash as a wooden cross with a red bandana wrapped around it stands alongside the road.
Rhyne, a lifelong motorcyclist and motorcycle safety instructor with Highway Patrol, believes tragic stories like Fenn's are an important reminder for both motorcyclists and drivers to practice extreme caution on roadways.
Just like pedestrians and bicyclists, motorcyclists are referred to as "vulnerable roadway users," meaning they're more at risk for injury or death in the event of a vehicle accident.
Their presence on the roadway can often be hidden from a driver's eyesight in the blindspots of cars or even for brief seconds behind telephone polls or objects hanging from a car's review mirror.
Officers continue to encourage the old adage, "Look twice, save a life," to drivers when they are at intersections or when switching into a lane.
Motorcyclists are also urged to assume that drivers do not see them and prepare to make any adjustments necessary to avoid a collision.
Distractions, such as cellphones, have also played a large role in keeping a driver's focus on the roadway.
"Put down the distractions," Rhyne said. "At the end of the day, that cellphone is the difference. That distraction is the biggest difference in seeing or not seeing a motorcyclist. It’s easy to see that car coming beside you, but a motorcycle can easily get into that blind spot, and you do not see them and hit them."
In 2020, South Carolina saw 109 fatal motorcycle crashes, a decrease from the 123 fatal motorcycle crashes in 2019, according to statistics by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Aiken County saw three fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020, also a decrease from 2019's four reported fatal motorcycle crashes.
As of Wednesday, the state has already seen 21 fatal motorcycle crashes on South Carolina roadways.
While drivers do play a significant role in the number of motorcycle collisions, many are at the fault of the rider, Rhyne said.
As warm months return, some motorcyclists are so eager to get back on the road that they make the mistake of not performing a pre-ride inspection.
Rhyne said a common occurrence in motorcycle collisions is incorrect tire pressure.
"They park the motorcycle for four to six months," Rhyne said. "Every time you ride a motorcycle, you should do a pre-ride inspection. You should check the tire pressure on your motorcycle, make sure your handle bars operate freely, check all your blinkers on your bike, you should check your brakes and make sure there are no types of fluids that are coming out of your bike."
Although it's not state law, motorcyclist traveling on the road are still encouraged to wear helmets and other protective attire.
In South Carolina, anybody under the age of 21 is required to wear a helmet at all times when they are on a motorcycle. Riders over 21 have the choice on whether or not they want to wear a helmet.
"We, as motorcyclists, have to protect ourselves," Rhyne said. "At the end of the day, we are in control of what we do. We do not have four walls around us as someone would in a car. That’s why it's important to wear a helmet and having the proper jacket and boots on so, if you’re involved in a collision, there is a less likelihood of you losing your life."
At the end of the day, a majority of motorcycle safety practices comes down to simple practice, Rhyne said.
No matter how experienced a motorcyclist is, those who go through either local courses or through the Motorcycle Safety Foundation can leave courses having learned something that could save their life.
Rhyne estimates he has logged over half a million miles on a motorcycle but still continues to practice the little things to improve the safety of his riding.
"So many collisions would be preventable simply if the motorcyclist had the proper training," Rhyne said. "That’s not to say that the collision would not have been somebody else’s fault. However, if they had the proper training, they could’ve prevented the crash."
Motorcyclists are encouraged to search for courses offered locally or visit the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's website at msf-usa.org.