Safety is magic: Virtual magic show helps teach Aiken children to be safe around electricity

Disappearing balls and a talking electrical outlet wowed more than 450 area first-graders Feb. 24-25 thanks to Aiken Electric Cooperative and its famous resident magician.
Aiken Electric hosted its annual safety magic show, “Making Accidents Disappear,” for the 17th year in a row as Magician Chris “Doc” Dixon used sleight of hand and humor to teach children about electrical safety.
The safety magic show is normally held on-site in Aiken Electric’s Community Room, but due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the magic show was held virtually for the first time.
“Accidents, not diseases, are the No. 1 killer of children in America, and this program is a powerful tool that helps parents, teachers and industry combat these otherwise needless tragedies,” said Scott Davis, who developed the program.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the program yesterday,” said Emile Crenshaw of Oakwood Windsor Elementary. “It was so nice to have a ‘virtual’ field trip.”
Other elementary schools in attendance included East Aiken, Millbrook, Warrenvillle, J.D. Lever and Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School.
Dixon has been performing magic professionally for more than 20 years.
He performs to over 100,000 children a year and has performed at the White House, on the “Late, Late Show with James Corden” and most recently on the CW Network show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” where he stumped the long-time Las Vegas magicians.
Aiken Electric, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned, nonprofit electric utility currently serving more than 47,000 customers in a nine-county area in South Carolina.