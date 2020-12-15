S.C. kicks off 'Sober or Slammer!' campaign promoting safe driving during holiday season

Although the holidays may look different this year, S.C. state troopers are encouraging motorists to make a plan for a safe ride home prior to any holiday celebrations.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners statewide announced the kickoff for its "Sober or Slammer!" campaign beginning Monday and running through Jan. 1 in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which starts Wednesday.
The campaign that rolls into the new year emphasizes the serious consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and serves as an educational companion to accompany enforcement efforts.
S.C. Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout the state during the New Year's Day holiday period.
Highway Patrol encourages motorists to take the following steps to ensure a safe ride home:
- Designate a sober driver.
- Use public transportation, such as buses and shuttles.
- Call a local cab or taxi service, or plan ahead for a taxi. Some local towing services also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car home for a fee.
- Download and use ride-share apps such as Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, etc.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also encourages safe rides and has developed the NHSTA SaferRide app, available for Android and Apple mobile devices. Users can create a profile in the SaferRide app and may use it to call a friend or a local cab service for a ride home.