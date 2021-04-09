S.C. House of Representatives honors social workers

Social workers in South Carolina received recognition last month with a state house resolution declaring March 2021 "Social Work Month."
The S.C. House of Representatives specifically recognized Medical Services of America, or MSA, Home Health and Hospice, a health care provider with an Aiken location at 186 Fabian Drive.
The resolution bill states that MSA is known for its "expertise and care," as well as providing "the most comprehensive, quality home healthcare available and delivering compassionate service."
Christopher Nettles, regional staff development coordinator for MSA, said social workers have faced more challenges over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With COVID having changed the landscape of our lives, the psychosocial needs of patients and their families have increased," Nettles said. "Many patients, especially those who are in nursing facilities, are not able to see their loved ones as often. And even patients who are in the comfort of their homes, they're not able to congregate with their family as they normally would ... Therefore, the demands on the social workers also have increased."
Nettles expressed gratitude for the legislators' effort to raise awareness of the work that social workers do every day.