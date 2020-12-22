S.C. Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on the state website.
The release states McMaster was notified of the positive test on Monday evening after “undergoing routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
McMaster is experiencing “mild symptoms” with a cough and slight fatigue.
First Lady Peggy McMaster had also tested positive and remains asymptomatic, the release says.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said in the release. “This virus spreads very easily.”
McMaster will receive monoclonal antibody treatment, the release says. He will also isolate for the next 10 days.
The release states there is no way to pinpoint when or how McMaster or the First Lady contracted the virus.
The governor's illness comes on the same day South Carolina's health board selected a retired military doctor to head the state’s health and environmental department. After months without a permanent director at the helm of the agency overseeing South Carolina’s coronavirus response, the Department of Health and Environmental Control board unanimously voted Tuesday for Dr. Edward Simmer, who previously oversaw civilian medical and dental care for the Defense Health Agency in Virginia and served three decades in the Navy. The board-certified psychiatrist also holds a master’s degree in public health.
A number of South Carolina officials, including Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and U.S. Reps. Joe Cunningham and Tom Rice, have previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, as did Nancy Mace, the Republican who unseated Cunningham in the November election.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson also announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the same day he gave a floor speech in the House of Representatives.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.