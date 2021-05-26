You are the owner of this article.
Rural Infrastructure Authority gives grants to four rural areas in CSRA

Breezy Hill awards contracts for several projects in Clearwater Lake area 1

Shown here is a photo from several years ago taken at the Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Company water treatment plant  

 Submitted photo

Four rural Aiken communities are receiving funding for infrastructure improvements from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The semiannual grants, provided from the Secretary of Commerce and RIA board, finance sewer and storm drainage projects. 

Edgefield County Water and Sewer will receive a combined $667,250 for economic and water systems infrastructure.

The town of Jackson will receive $188,351, and Aiken County/Breezy Hill Water and Sewer in Graniteville will receive $500,000 for water line improvements. 

The 2021 projects will benefit 81,000 customers in 32 counties with total funds over 26 million. 

“Now more than ever, the RIA is committed to helping communities achieve long-term sustainability in water and sewer infrastructure,” said Executive Director Bonnie Ammons. “This is not a new concept. Our grant program often helps to address the most critical needs of a system. But, we are also striving to develop targeted, forward-looking strategies to work together with utilities to build a stronger future.”

The grants provide aid to public health and environmental concerns and are competitive across the state. A total of 70 percent of this year’s projects target rural SC areas.

To learn more about the RIA, visit www.ria.sc.gov.


