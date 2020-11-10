Rouse recalls months in military, approaches century mark

Navy veteran Ben Rouse, now about a month short of his 100th birthday, is looking forward to the chance to visit one of the Aiken-Augusta area's Veterans Day ceremonies today, if the weather allows.

It's a welcome break for the West Virginia native, a retired research chemist and longtime golfer who has been cooped up for most of the past eight months, due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations.

"I'm glad it's the 76th year after D-Day – June the 6th, 1944," he said. I'm glad we've had peace for 76 years now. It's a long time."

He got on board with Uncle Sam in early November 1945 and served through August 1946. Rocket powder – a propellant – was his area of expertise in civilian life, and that was the focal point that the government chose for him during his military months, as a seaman first class.

"I was never on board a ship, never fired a gun," said Rouse, a graduate and enthusiastic booster of Virginia Tech. "I was in a battalion commander's office after I finished basic training. I spent the first 10 weeks at Camp Perry, in ... Virginia – the Williamsburg area – and the rest of the time I was at Naval Powder Factory, at Indian Head, Maryland."

He laughed and recalled, "Never traveled. I was on a lifeboat in the York River one time."

The flow of events eventually led Rouse to Kingsport, Tennessee, where he spent 30 years calling on his doctorate in chemistry, working for Kodak as a research chemist.

Rouse, whose birthday is Dec. 19, first saw the light of day in Welch, West Virginia, and wound up spending many of his early years in Radford, Virginia. He and his wife, the late Hertha P. Rouse, moved to Aiken in July 1999.

"We have been pretty well locked in here since the middle of March, and we've been tested three times now, and all the tests have come back negative, so they've agreed that we can go out," he said, during a Monday interview.

"I've been out one time. Went out to the grocery store this morning, and I was there at 20 minutes after 8. I was back here by 9 o'clock."

His pre-pandemic routine, aside from Kroger visits, included driving himself to and from Gold's Gym about three times a week, for morning workouts. He is also an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken and moved to Trinity on Laurens – his current abode – in September 2019.

Golf – a subject of intense focus this week in the Aiken-Augusta area – has also been a major part of his life. "I started playing when I was seven and quit playing when I was 97," he said.

Highlights along the way included hitting two holes-in-one, 10 years apart to the day. The first (May 29, 1997) was at Jacaranda West, in Venice, Florida, and the second was at Houndslake Country Club. Five Jacaranda club championships bear his name.