Rotary Club of Aiken distributes $12,500 in Community Service Grants

The Rotary Club of Aiken awarded six Community Service Grants, which were worth a total of $12,500, during its meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
The recipients were The Aiken Center, Aiken Center for the Arts, East Aiken School of the Arts’ Parent Teacher Organization, Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs and Second Baptist Church’s Teen After-School Center.
The Aiken Center, which offers substance abuse treatment, intervention, prevention and education programs, will use its $4,000 grant to support an effort to decorate its facility with donated art that depicts themes of hope and recovery.
The Aiken Center for the Arts, with its $3,000 grant, will provide funding for its Joy in the Journey outreach program which gives area residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s the opportunity to create an original painting.
The East Aiken School of the Arts PTO will use its $2,075 grant to help purchase two new cafeteria tables.
The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum will buy two bicycle racks with its $725 grant.
Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs will fund a program that promotes the development of independent living skills for individuals with special needs with its $2,500 grant.
The Second Baptist Church Teen After School Center will uses its $200 grant to provide 15 students with assessments that will help them determine their strengths.
Liz Stewart is the chairperson of the Rotary Club’s Community Service Grants Committee. The other members are Tim Simmons, Karl Steene, Bill Molnar, Bob Erickson and Bob Newburn.