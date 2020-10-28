Rotary Club assists Teen After School Center for at-risk students in Aiken

In an effort being coordinated by its Mentoring Committee, the Rotary Club of Aiken is providing assistance to the Teen After School Center.
The center serves at-risk students at four schools: Aiken High, South Aiken High, Aiken Intermediate and Schofield Middle.
After the founding of the Mentoring Committee in July 2019, its members decided “to first see if there was an existing program they could get behind and support,” said Chair Teresa Haas during the Rotary Club’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
The Teen After School Center fits the bill.
“It operates under the umbrella of the Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Christopher Emanuel, an incredible young man,” Haas said. “A lot of times, we think of mentoring as just academics. This program includes a whole lot more.”
For students in need of food or clothing, Emanuel directs their families to the right resources. He also helps students develop plans to pursue the careers in which they are interested.
“Believe it or not, at-risk kids like structure,” said Corey Burns, a member of the Mentoring Committee who also spoke during the Rotary meeting. “They don’t want to admit it, but they like structure; and they want to know that somebody is interested in them.”
The Rotary Club and the Mentoring Committee have provided or assisted the Teen After School Center in applying for grants.
Rotary mentors have offered advice on a variety of subjects, including financial management.
In addition, there have been donations of furniture, a refrigerator, a freezer and a baby grand piano to the center.
Other contributions also have been made or are planned.
“If these kids can start thinking about a path up, where they’re going and what they want to do, then they’ll start to reduce things like absences and out-of-school suspensions,” Burns said.
He would liked to get more sixth-graders from Aiken Intermediate participating in the Teen After School Center program.
“Sixth grade is a time when they start to figure things out (about life and how they fit into the community),” Burns said.
If students get involved in the Teen After School Center early, then “by the time they reach the ninth grade, they’re like ready to go,” Burns said. “They’re asking questions like, ‘What is college going to be like? Or what can I do (to achieve my career goals)?’”