Rider killed in accident at Stable View Farm

An Aiken-based equestrian was killed Wednesday in a riding accident at Stable View Farm.
Annie Goodwin, a professional rider, died from her injury at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, according to a statement posted by Stable View.
Goodwin was an advanced eventer and was based in Aiken.
Stable View released the following statement on the U.S. Eventing Association website:
"We at Stable View are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Annie Goodwin, a beloved local rider. She was an exceptional eventer.
"The tragic accident happened on Wednesday afternoon while schooling over a Training level obstacle. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injury shortly thereafter at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The horse was not injured in the accident.
"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Annie’s family and loved ones. Please have consideration and respect for all involved during this difficult time.
"Stable View will be closed for the next two weeks while our community grieves."
No additional details on the accident have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.