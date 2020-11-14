Rescue dogs help teach students coping skills during 6-week program in Aiken

After six weeks of hard work and patience, Lucia Schenk with the Healing Species felt confident participants had made a great deal of long-lasting progress.
The participants in the program – all members of the Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County and Aiken County Juvenile Arbitration Program – gained coping skills and learned how deal with anger and be kinder to themselves with the help of several rescue dogs who have had similar journeys.
The curriculum for the program centers around the story of a dog named Gravy who was rescued by Healing Species founder Cheri Brown Thompson.
Gravy's story of love and recovery aims to reach children with a message of hope and healing through teaching compassion, to "listen with their hearts, not just their ears," Thompson notes in the program's mission statement.
Gravy would be the first of many dogs used in the program, which also extends to prison programs in some states, and one of hundreds of dogs that have been saved when the program doubled as a rescue organization.
The Healing Species addresses issues of the heart to positively combat bullying, crime and the “violence for violence” or “hate for hate” mentality that additionally affects academics through new student attitudes, knowledge and empowerment, all while using rescue dogs to act as a visual aide for recovery.
In the final session of the six-week program in Aiken, participants met canine participant Minnie, a Chihuahua-mix, who Schenk rescued as a stray.
Minnie teaches the youngest participants "a lot about patience" Schenk said, as the elderly dog had to do a lot of running around with them.
The younger children, Schenk noted, are easier participants for the program, while the true challenge lies with the older kids.
"I've found, with the older kids, that they tend to open up more during interpersonal conversations rather than group sessions," Schenk said. "But it's such an amazing and rewarding experience when we get to be someone they can get to talk to and get comfortable with, which a lot of these kids just don't have."
Josh Partlow, who participated in the program, said Healing Species has given him several tool to help him through his everyday life.
"I think it's helped me to control my anger," he said. "It's helped me learn not to get angry so quickly."
Partlow said he wants to be an NFL football player in the future, and plans to use his skills to help him reach his goals.