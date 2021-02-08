Republican primary in North Augusta is Tuesday. Here's what you need to know before you vote

North Augusta’s Republican primary is Tuesday, Feb. 9, during which voters will narrow down the pool of candidates for both North Augusta City Council and mayor before the municipal election in April.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The winners of Tuesday's Republican primary election will face off against Democratic candidates in the April 27 municipal election.
Two Republican candidates are running for North Augusta mayor: Stetson Corbitt and Briton Williams.
Seven Republican candidates are running for three North Augusta City Council seats: David Buck, Pat Carpenter, Ronnie DeLaughter, Elizabeth Jones, Dave Leverett, Jenafer McCauley and David McGhee.
McGhee and Carpenter are incumbents running for reelection. Neither City Council member Fletcher Dickert nor Mayor Bob Pettit are running for reelection.
Voters in the Republican primary will choose three of the seven City Council candidates and one of the mayoral candidates to proceed to the municipal election.
The successful Republican mayoral candidate in the primary will then face Democratic candidate Richard Adams during the April 27 municipal election.
The three successful City Council candidates will then face Democratic candidate Trina Mackie during the April 27 election.
North Augusta has an at-large election, meaning there are no districts put in place for regional representation throughout city limits. The candidates voted in represent the city as a whole instead of a certain area.
“Everybody gets a chance to vote for whomever is on the ballot, across the city, regardless of what district or precinct,” Pettit said. “And so I think that gives every citizen a voice in the leadership in the city.”
Voters can use scvotes.gov to check their registration and see at which precinct to vote.
Staff writer Shakailah Heard contributed to this article.
Where to vote
North Augusta residents who are registered to vote in the primary can vote, unless they cast votes in another party’s primary or convention.
The Republican Primary polling locations are listed below by precinct:
• Absentee Aiken County: Aiken County Elections Commission, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801 803-642-2028
• Absentee Edgefield County: Edgefield County Voter Registration, 129 Courthouse Square, Edgefield 803-637-4072
• Ascauga Lake 63: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Ascauga Lake 84: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 9: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 44: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 62: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 74: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Carolina Heights 10: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• Fox Creek 58: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Fox Creek 73: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Merriwether 1: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Misty Lake 45: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 25: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 26: Fairview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)
• North Augusta 27: North Augusta High School, 200 Knobcone Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 28: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 29: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 54: Our Lady of Peace Annex, 405 Lecompte Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 55: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 67: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 68: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• North Augusta 80: Fairview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)