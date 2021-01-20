You are the owner of this article.
Reporter Shakailah Heard joins the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star

Shakailah Heard
Shakailah Heard, a multimedia journalist, joined the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star staff in January.

 Staff photo by Eric Russell

This week, the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star welcomed recent Georgia Southern University graduate Shakailah Heard to the reporting staff.

Heard grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and other places as a military child. She said she has always been a curious person, leading to her interest in journalism.

"I'm a nosy person," Heard joked. "I always like to know what's going on."

At Georgia Southern University, Heard studied multimedia journalism, learning the ins and outs of writing, photography, videography and more. She spent her last semester working for her student newspaper, The George-Anne, covering the diversity and inclusion beat.

Heard built connections by working with the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement at Georgia Southern, and she was the social media coordinator for the university's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. She also joined the Georgia Southern chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists in its founding year.

"I'm so happy I get to work in a real newsroom right out of college," Heard said.

In her free time, Heard loves doing makeup, listening to music, shopping and watching Netflix and YouTube.

