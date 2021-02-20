Registration open for 30-day fitness challenge benefiting those with cystic fibrosis

The 65ROSES 30 Day Challenge will take place March 1-30. The challenge incorporates a variety of fitness activities including walking, running, hiking, tennis, and any workout that promotes overall health. ConceptHR, a payroll service company in Aiken, is first to create a team for their employees. ConceptHR team members are, from left, Kitty Meador, Rebecca Shaw, Tina Williams, Chad Matthews (COO), Robin Heald, Robbie Bryant, Sharon Graham, Tim Carpenter (CEO), and Stephanie Brantley.