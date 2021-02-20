Registration open for 30-day fitness challenge benefiting those with cystic fibrosis

For most of us, taking a deep breath of fresh air is one of the simple pleasures in life. Fresh air fills our lungs as we inhale and leaves our bodies feeling relaxed and nourished.
Unfortunately, too many of our family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers labor on a daily basis to get the necessary air needed to maintain healthy bodies due to cystic fibrosis. Some say the struggle is much like breathing through a small straw, not able to truly feel the contentment of sufficient air flow; and the worst part, there is no way to remove the straw and breathe freely.
More than 30,000 children and adults in the United States have cystic fibrosis (70,000 worldwide), which is a lifelong illness with no cure at this time.
Maintaining a healthy breathing capacity depends on excellent nutrition, fitness and preventive medical care. Although prescribed medications can significantly improve the quality and longevity of life, these medications can run into the thousands of dollars per month.
This is why the 65ROSES team began its efforts nine years ago as an extension of the Miles for Cystic Fibrosis organization.
"The '65 Roses' story dates back to 1965 when an observant 4-year-old, hearing the name of his disease for the first time, pronounced cystic fibrosis as '65 Roses.' Today, '65 Roses' is a term often used by young children with cystic fibrosis to pronounce the name of their disease," according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Stephanie Brantley of Aiken, who has raised three children with cystic fibrosis, had a heart to see other local cystic fibrosis families cared for at the Augusta University Cystic Fibrosis Center, receive financial assistance.
The Miles for Cystic Fibrosis organization offers this relief for food needs and utility bills when families’ other options have been exhausted through the Miles for Cystic Fibrosis Critical Needs Initiative.
This year, the 65ROSES team has created the 65ROSES 30 Day Challenge taking place March 1-30. The challenge incorporates a variety of fitness activities including walking, running, hiking, tennis and any workout that promotes overall health. Participants submit the miles they cover on foot or their time spent exercising. A “real-time” leaderboard tracks everyone’s progress.
ConceptHR, a payroll service company in Aiken, is first to create a team for their employees. ConceptHR owners are paying half the cost of their employee registrations.
According to Brantley, “They found it a great way to bring their work team together in competition while also showing support to the local cystic fibrosis community.”
Any business, church, or community organization can participate in a combined effort.
Registration is open through March 13 at www.65roseschallenge.com. All are invited to join this month-long “For the Love of Fitness” campaign with local corporate sponsors, Solvay Specialty Polymers, Bridgestone, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Chick-fil-A Augusta Exchange, State Farm Agents – Joe Harrison and Denny Michaelis, Fleet Feet and Aiken Standard in making a difference in the lives of locals living with cystic fibrosis.