Red Flag Fire Alert issued statewide for Wednesday and Thursday

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is discouraging people from burning outdoors for the next two days.

The commission is calling for a Red Flag Fire Alert for Wednesday and Thursday. The alert will go into effect Wednesday at 7 a.m. due to weather conditions which present an elevated risk of wildfire.

The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in a statement. “Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened.”

This alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, but the commission strongly encourages such activity to be postponed. The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the commission, whose fire managers will continuously monitor the situation.