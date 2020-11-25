Recovery Road offers residential program for women battling addiction, wants to expand

Recovery Road Ministries, which operates a residential program in Aiken County for women seeking to recover from drug and/or alcohol addiction, has plans to help even more people.
The nonprofit wants to offer the same sort of opportunity to men with dependency issues.
“I’m looking for about five to 10 acres to build a men’s place,” Recovery Road Executive Director Gary Farina told the Rotary Club of Aiken on Nov. 23 at Newberry Hall.
“It probably will be a metal building, and we’ll finish the inside so it can house 15 to 20 men,” he said.
Recovery Road’s facility for women is a renovated house at 80 Canal St. in Graniteville, where up to 10 participants in the 10-month, Christian faith-based program can live.
“We opened in September of last year,” Farina said. “Five women have graduated, and there are seven in the house right now.
“Only one (of the five graduates) has relapsed,” he continued. “The other four are succeeding and working. They are doing very well.”
Not every woman who applies is selected for Recovery Road’s program.
“I am very particular about who we bring in because I really want somebody who wants a life change,” Farina said. “There are all kinds of people out there that want to come in. But they want to come in so they don’t have to go to prison or for some other reason, so we vet them very well. I try to build a relationship with them and talk to them to see where their heart really is. We’ve been very successful that way.”
The women in Recovery Road’s house have a busy schedule.
They attend church each Wednesday and Sunday, and they take part in additional programs for addicts such as Celebrate Recovery and Alcoholics Anonymous.
The women also do chores.
They get tested for drugs and alcohol two or three times a month.
“For 30 days, they have no connection to the outside,” Farina said. “We just try to get them involved in things and get them going.”
After 30 days, the women can apply for jobs and go to work outside of the Recovery Road house. They also can have visitors on the weekend.
“Immediate family only, no boyfriends, no friends,” Farina said. “We try to change who their friends are, because a lot of times, they’re in trouble because of who they hang with. We try to break that habit.”
Later in the program, Recovery Road offers eight-hour and overnight passes to the women for family visits outside of the facility.
The cost of the Recovery Road residential program is $2,770.
“It's $250 to come in, and they pay $70 a week once they get a job,” Farina said. “They get their food (a lot of which is provided by Golden Harvest Food Bank), their transportation to and from work, and their housing. Rural Health Services has done a wonderful job helping these women (with their medical, dental and prescription needs).”
For more information about Recovery Road, visit recoveryroadministries.org.