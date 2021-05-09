Record draw: Aiken sees increased downtown visitation, record hospitality tax revenue

After a fall marketing campaign designed to showcase Aiken, the city has seen an uptick in downtown visitation and new highs for the hospitality tax.

The city hired Bandwagon, a marketing firm, in March 2020 to provide marketing strategies for the city, and the firm gave an update on its progress over the past year during the recent Aiken City Council meeting in April.

Bandwagon focused on billboard and digital marketing during that time, running what it called a "drive campaign."

Cory Cart, Bandwagon's chief client officer, showed some of the marketing materials that were used and said the firm can pinpoint 218 people that traveled to Aiken as a result of the campaign. This data was pinpointed by a company called Sojern and then purchased by Bandwagon.

According to Bandwagon, the data in the digital campaign report is based on what Sojern can prove with 100% certainty based on their data partnerships. Their data partners span across multiple verticals including air, hotel, metasearch, cruise and online travel agencies.

In this case, a visitor is someone who saw a Sojern ad from the Aiken campaign and then later booked a trip to Aiken. The total confirmed traveler number is unique and de-duplicated. So if a traveler booked more than one trip during the campaign, they will only count them as one unique traveler.

"They spent about $471 per person, so the total investment in this campaign was $15,000, and the return on that was $6.85 to every $1 invested," Cart said. "So, we were able to show a positive growth and a return on that."

Money was also spent on advertising in the Small Market Meetings magazine, which showcases distinctive venues and towns outside the country’s largest cities. According to the magazine's website, it is read by over 10,000 meeting planners each month.

Bandwagon's presentation featured statistics for Aiken's downtown visitation numbers and hospitality tax, which were both trending in a positive direction. A chart graphing downtown visitation showed that it's at the highest level it's been since 2017.

The 1% hospitality tax, which the City of Aiken implemented in 2015, has seen three record months since the campaign started: August and November 2020 and January 2021. Those highs indicate that was the most money collected by the tax in the months of August, November and January in history, based on data collected through February 2021.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said during the City Council meeting that the hospitality tax revenues for March 2021 are also the highest they've ever been for March: $147,442.

"Everyone at Bandwagon, I think, has done a great job and exceeded expectations," said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon during the meeting. "So, we really appreciate the effort that you’ve put in in a difficult year."

The city's $150,000 contract with Bandwagon is ongoing. It's a one-year contract with three one-year renewal options; Bedenbaugh said the city is in the first year of the renewal period. The contract is funded through the hospitality tax.