'Really bad pavement' to blame for current Hitchcock Parkway backups, says SCDOT official

Long-awaited work on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken is for now focused on the rehabilitation of some “really bad pavement,” a S.C. Department of Transportation official said Friday morning, which has translated to exaggerated traffic and other travel delays.
But temporary relief is in sight.
“Once that pavement is addressed,” said Adam Humphries, an Aiken-area program manager with S.C. DOT, “we’ll move into those intersection improvements, which should give you some relief until we go back and resurface the entire corridor.”
Humphries was speaking at the Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday breakfast forum.
“If you’ve been through there lately,” he said, “I’m sure you’ve sat in some traffic. It’s underway now.”
The multimillion-dollar Hitchcock Parkway Corridor Improvement Project, as it’s formally known, is expected to finish before 2023. Reeves Construction was awarded the project contract.
In general, the parkway rework is meant to “improve safety” and “reduce some congestion along the bypass,” Humphries explained Friday. The full scope of the project includes resurfacing the corridor from Jefferson Davis Highway to Silver Bluff Road, installing a shared-use path from Silver Bluff Road to Huntsman Drive, and improving five popular intersections along the parkway.
“This project’s been around 10 years,” Humphries said. “If you’ve been in Aiken for a long time, you know there’s been talks of improvements along the bypass.”
Hitchcock Parkway is a crucial means of travel for many; as part of the bypass, it connects the city’s southern tail to its western flank by swinging around Hitchcock Woods.
Parts of the parkway were down to one lane Friday.
