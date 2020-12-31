You are the owner of this article.
top story

Ready for 2021: Aiken residents share their New Year's resolutions

  • Updated

Whenever a new year starts, New Year's resolutions are common for people to adopt.

While some people may not always keep these resolutions, they continue to have them each year, and 2021 is no different. Some Aiken residents shared their New Year's resolutions on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Aiken.

While "getting in shape" and "eating healthier" were among the resolutions, there were some that were distinctly 2020. Sophie Lyon and Reagan Kennedy, for example, said they wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

