Rare Christmas star to be visible in Aiken

Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.
Astronomers say so-called conjunctions between the two largest planets in our solar system aren't particularly rare. Jupiter passes its neighbor Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years.
But the one coming up is especially close: Jupiter and Saturn will be just one-tenth of a degree apart from our perspective or about one-fifth the width of a full moon. They should be easily visible around the world a little after sunset, weather permitting.
The star – which will be seen starting Monday and start to fade around Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NASA – is ultimately the conjunction of gas giant planets Jupiter and Saturn, which will be so close they appear as one big, very bright star.
It will be the first Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 2000, and the closest the planets have been to each other in 400 years.
Monday also marks the beginning of the Winter Solstice, bringing the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night during the winter. It is also the day of the first-quarter moon.
These events happening on one night is a truly rare and must-see event, said Gary Senn, director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken.
"My guess is that all these events happening (on one night) has never happened before," he said.
NASA predicts the next “great conjunction” of this magnitude won’t happen for another 60 years or so, then about 320 years after that.
The best time to see the star is "as soon as it gets dark outside," Senn said.
"People can see it easily just from looking outside," he added. "I encourage people to get a set of binoculars … or even a small, inexpensive telescope is going to provide a great view of both Jupiter and Saturn."
The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center will have its rooftop open to view the star from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22.
The telescope view will be projected on a screen outside the observatory on the roof. The waiting area will be outside of the Ruth Patrick center on the patio and the adjacent lawn.
Masks must be worn inside the center and on the roof.
Elevator access is to the third floor of the building. Access to the roof is by a stairwell from the third floor.
Bringing one's own binoculars is encouraged.
