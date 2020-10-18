Public Safety's Large Animal Rescue Team continues to serve Aiken's equine community

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has continued to respond to calls for all of Aiken's residents, including those on four legs.
For over 10 years the Large Animal Rescue Team has operated under the umbrella of Aiken Public Safety alongside the Volunteer Mounted Unit, responding to emergent needs for the area's large animals, said Lt. David Spann with Public Safety.
The rescue team that currently operates with 30 members of Aiken Public Safety and is the only full-time large animal rescue team operating in South Carolina, Spann said.
The team operates a large animal ambulance, responding to calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We’re the people you want to call in the event of an emergency to come to help right now as if there was a 911 emergency," Spann said. "We’re going to come and help them get out of whatever situation (animals) are in. If they’re sick or down in a field and you can’t get them up, we will get them up and transport them to whatever vet clinic you want them to go to and see to it that they get the care they need."
This year, the Large Animal Rescue Team has responded to nine calls in the Aiken County area ranging from loose horses running down Whiskey Road to a horse that fell into a sink hole up to its neck.
The team responds to calls and, at times receives assistance from other agencies.
"We’re here for whatever is needed in the large animal community, and it’s not just horses," Spann said. "Aiken is a big equine town, but we also handle cows, llamas, donkeys, whatever the situation. We’ve gone to help find loose horses on the run and longhorn steer lost in the woods. We’ll get them back to safety. We get a wide range of calls. We truly do."
Being the only full time rescue team focused on the safety of large animals in the state also carries additional responsibilities, Spann said.
The team has responded to other counties within the state to rescue animals out of flood waters caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
"Whenever there is a state of emergency for storms or floods, if they have a need for us, the local jurisdiction will contact us. If it’s approved on our end, we load up and go and don’t come home until it’s taken care of. We go out and do the dirty work for 20 hours a day, sleep for a couple hours, and then go back out to work again to try to save the animals."
The Large Animal Rescue Team do not charge a fee for their services, Spann said.
While the team is operated by Aiken Public Safety, donations from the community are vital for the team to purchase equipment and cover the costs for training needs. Donations can be made by visiting https://aikenvolunteermountedunit.org/support/.
"Being able to get that animal out of whatever they have gotten into and see them walk back to the barn or to the stable and see them go back with no injuries – when that happens, that’s such a feel-good thing for us," Spann said. "That’s our reward is to see that rider to be able to take that horse and ride away."
Anyone in need of the Large Animal Rescue Team's services are urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.