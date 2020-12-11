Public safety chief speaks to military officers group

The December dinner meeting of the Military Officers Association of America was held Dec. 2 atNewberry Hall. The meeting highlighted the preparations for the charitable giving and support for the children of veterans attending the USC Aiken as students. The guest speaker for the evening was Chief Charles Barranco with the Aiken Department Public Safety who discussed the interaction between the community and his personnel. Dick Dewar also was presented a certificate in recognition for the efforts in supporting the banners for military personnel that were hanging in downtown Aiken during November.
