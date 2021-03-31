You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Properties where restaurants stand on Whiskey Road in Aiken bring seven-figure prices

  • Updated

Two properties on Whiskey Road in Aiken with operating restaurants on them have been sold – one in March and one in January – for seven-figure prices, according to Aiken County land records.

Bravefriend, MoonBeans to share space in downtown Aiken

Greenleaf NNN N007 LLC and RMC Properties LLC purchased the 1.05-acre parcel where Panera Bread is located for $5.65 million on March 8.

The seller was Loftus Properties LLC.

Greenleaf was incorporated in Delaware, and RMZ Properties was incorporated in Georgia, based on information reported on the website for South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond.

The registered agent for both Greenleaf and RMC Properties is Paracorp Inc., which has a Columbia address.

Vampire Penguin set to make its debut in Aiken in March

Panera Bread opened in February 2016 at 1953 Whiskey Road.

Crown Property Management II LLC bought the parcel of less than an acre where Taco Bell stands for $1.83 million on Jan. 6.

The seller was MREA Aiken LLC.

Vampire Penguin set to make its debut in Aiken in March

Crown Property Management is described in the paperwork for the transaction as an “Indiana limited liability company.”

Taco Bell opened at 2205 Whiskey Road in March of last year. It is at the intersection of Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News