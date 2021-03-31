Properties where restaurants stand on Whiskey Road in Aiken bring seven-figure prices

Two properties on Whiskey Road in Aiken with operating restaurants on them have been sold – one in March and one in January – for seven-figure prices, according to Aiken County land records.
Greenleaf NNN N007 LLC and RMC Properties LLC purchased the 1.05-acre parcel where Panera Bread is located for $5.65 million on March 8.
The seller was Loftus Properties LLC.
Greenleaf was incorporated in Delaware, and RMZ Properties was incorporated in Georgia, based on information reported on the website for South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond.
The registered agent for both Greenleaf and RMC Properties is Paracorp Inc., which has a Columbia address.
Panera Bread opened in February 2016 at 1953 Whiskey Road.
Crown Property Management II LLC bought the parcel of less than an acre where Taco Bell stands for $1.83 million on Jan. 6.
The seller was MREA Aiken LLC.
Crown Property Management is described in the paperwork for the transaction as an “Indiana limited liability company.”
Taco Bell opened at 2205 Whiskey Road in March of last year. It is at the intersection of Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road.