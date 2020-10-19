Proceeds from Aiken Public Safety gun surplus sale go back to fund city operations

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking to offload dozens of surplus guns to the highest bidder.
Up for grabs are Smith & Wessons, Berettas, Rugers, Colts, a Glock and more, ranging from good to poor condition, documents posted to the city’s website show.
A request for proposals was published earlier this month. Bids are due in November. Picking and choosing from the lot is not allowed.
The batch of guns for sale stems from confiscations and adjudicated cases, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Monday. The city, he added, has for years conducted these sort of bulk sales; the revenue helps fund city operations, of which Public Safety is a significant part.
A similar sale – among the brands were Smith & Wesson, Ruger and Glock – was advertised in late 2018. Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco at the time said it's more or less standard practice.
The opportunity to buy the surplus guns is open to federally licensed gun dealers.
The city has defined approved dealers as those licensed by the U.S. Department of Justice, those with a storefront, those with proper business qualifications and those with three or more employees. South Carolina dealers, the documents state, must be certified by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.