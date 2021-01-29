Plan to resolve Aiken's Whiskey Road stormwater drainage woes needs city, county cooperation

Coming up with a plan to resolve the stormwater drainage issues along Whiskey Road has proven to be a long and complicated process for Aiken County’s administrative staff and County Council.

But after going back to the drawing board, they hope to have a final design in hand and be able to put the project out for bid before the end of this year.

Cooperation on the part of the City of Aiken is necessary for success, and Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh is enthusiastic about teaming up with the county to stop the flooding that occurs during major downpours, especially in areas east of the busy thoroughfare.

“We believe that both the city and the county would benefit from a solution,” he said. “I think this is good because it will be a shared solution.”

Representatives of the county and the city have held discussions previously, and another meeting probably will be scheduled during the next couple of weeks, according to both Bedenbaugh and County Administrator Clay Killian.

In August 2017, Aiken County Council received the results of the Whiskey Road Corridor Study, which a consultant, Stantec, prepared. In it were recommendations to make Whiskey Road safer and more attractive.

Depending on the options selected, the estimated cost ranged from $36.6 million to $46.4 million to complete what became known as the Whiskey Road Corridor Improvement Project.

County Council decided to make stormwater drainage its first priority and hired the civil engineering firm of Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, or JMT, to work on a design for a system.

By the fall of 2019, approximately 60% of the draft had been completed.

It included an open channel and pipes through which the stormwater runoff would travel, and the Elmwood Park, College Acres and Mallet Hill subdivisions were along the path of its flow.

There also was a series of several ponds from which the water would be released at a controlled rate, County Engineer Teresa Crain told the Aiken Standard.

But in order for the design to be feasible, the county had to obtain easements for more than 20 properties.

In “a large part” of the project area, Crain said, that proved to be difficult.

Landowners in Mallet Hill, in particular, were reluctant.

“That’s where there ended up being the most opposition,” Killian said. “Those folks really don’t have a problem as far as flooding. They just happen to be in the path of being able to fix some of the flooding upstream. They were afraid that what was going to happen was that they would start to see flooding (after the proposed stormwater drainage system was constructed).

“We tried to assure them that they would not,” he concluded, but the county wasn’t able to address all their concerns satisfactorily.

JMT was “probably about 80% done with their design when we had to stop and back up because we couldn’t get the easements,” Crain said.

That meant JMT had to start exploring other options about a year ago and create a new draft.

Earlier this month, Killian and Crain showed the Aiken Standard an alternative design for the stormwater drainage system, which still is a work in progress.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker and County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders also made themselves available to answer questions.

The plan calls for the county to build a detention pond on land that it owns to the east of Whiskey Road near Wedgewood and Heathwood drives.

There also would be a detention pond at 2105 Powderhouse Road. The county purchased the 4.69-acre tract last July for $300,000 and plans to remove the house that stands there.

“This may be an over-dramatization, but that probably was the most critical piece of property in either design,” Killian said.

The flooding in that location sometimes covers Powderhouse Road.

“The plan that we have there is to raise the road a few feet and put a culvert underneath,” Killian said.

Another pond also might be needed in that area on the other side of the road.

That part of the proposed stormwater drainage system would handle the runoff from smaller rain events.

For the bigger ones, much of the water would be directed to a 17-acre regional detention pond that the City of Aiken would like to build in conjunction with its Whiskey Road-Powderhouse Road connector project.

The city plans to acquire a portion of a nearly 178-acre piece of undeveloped property east of Whiskey Road that is bordered by Sharyn Lane, Athol Avenue and Powderhouse.

Bedenbaugh calls that land “the Watson tract.”

“We had an MOU (memorandum of understanding), but it got pulled late last year,” he said. “We should be considering that again very soon.”

One or two other ponds might be added.

“It’s all conceptual right now,” Bedenbaugh said.

Also in the new design for the stormwater drainage system are pipes connecting the ponds.

It also could include an open canal, Crain said.

Fewer easements will be needed, but Killian didn’t know the exact number yet.

“They gave us a list of addresses for the first design, but I have not seen the list of addresses for the second design,” he said.

The new draft also might cost less than the old design to implement.

The amount that the county expected to spend originally “was pushing $9 million,” Killian said.

But by following the new plan, “we think we will save money,” Crain said.