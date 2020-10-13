Pink Ribbonettes offer support to cancer survivors, their caregivers

The Pink Ribbonettes, established in the late 1990s, is a local volunteer self-help group by and for breast cancer survivors, their families and their caregivers. The group is dedicated to encouraging and helping individuals diagnosed with breast cancer as they face their individual journey through cancer and recovery by offering caring, experience-based support.
Newly diagnosed individuals receive a Pink Ribbonettes tote bag to take with them during their visits for treatment, etc. The tote includes a small pillow, a journal, pen and other helpful information on surviving cancer treatment, and navigating the journey to full recovery.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The group was scheduled to hold its 11th annual Pink Tea later this month at Aiken Technical College; However, it was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The goal of the Pink Tea is to celebrate all breast cancer survivors; raise awareness of the disease through guest speaker presentations and the distribution of helpful information; and to encourage individuals to be diligent about keeping their mammogram appointments.
The group meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of the month – except for June, July, and August – at the atrium of Millbrook Baptist Church, 179 East Pine Log Road. They share their stories, ideas, work on projects, and from time to time welcome a guest speaker. Meetings have been canceled for the time being due to the pandemic.
For more information, visit pinkribbonettes.org