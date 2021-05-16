Pickleball courts at Virginia Acres being repaired; new courts being added

After getting the go-ahead from Aiken City Council, the popular pickleball courts at Virginia Acres Park are being freshened up.

The park's four existing courts are being repaired and resurfaced, and one of the tennis courts is being converted into four additional pickleball courts, according to council documents.

Bids were received for the work, and the low bidder was Tennico for $19,133. The money will come from the accommodations tax fund budget.

The work has begun and completion is estimated by the end of May.

"Our pickleball community has asked for this and since our accommodation tax revenue is ... doing much better than what we budgeted, (we) felt comfortable asking for this budget request," said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh during a recent Aiken City Council meeting.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and it has become popular in Aiken, where clinics are regularly held. The city has its own pickleball group, the Aiken Pickledillys, which plays competitively with other pickleball teams throughout the CSRA and has hosted tournaments.