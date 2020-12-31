Philanthropist's $4.1 billion in donations includes recipients with Aiken County ties

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced in December that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Dec. 15, The Seattle Times reported. She described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” and noted it has been worse for women, people of color and those living in poverty.
“Meanwhile,” she wrote, “it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."
After donating $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations last July, Scott asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.
She said the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”
Scott and her team started with 6,490 organizations, researched 822 and put 438 “on hold for now,” waiting for more details about their impact, management and how they treat employees or community members.
Two organizations with ties to the Aiken-Augusta area received sizable donations. Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA received a $10 million gift, and Golden Harvest Food Bank was selected for a $9 million donation.
In total, 384 organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., will share $4,158,500,000 in gifts, including food banks, emergency relief funds “and support services for those most vulnerable.”
Other organizations address “long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis,” such as debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities and education for historically marginalized and underserved people. The money will also support legal defense funds “that take on institutional discrimination.”
Among the organizations receiving a donation was the United Way of Southeastern Louisiana, which is led by former Aikenite Michael Williamson.
The nonprofit received $10 million for its plan to eradicate poverty in its service area.
“Faced with a once-in-a-generation challenge, Southeast Louisiana stepped up in response to the impacts of COVID-19 and hurricanes,” said Williamson, who previously served as president of United Way of Aiken County and resource development director/executive director of the Aiken Technical College Foundation. “United Way staff, donors, volunteers and partners came together in an unprecedented way, generating over $16 million in impact – and their efforts were noticed in a grand way.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.