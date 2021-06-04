You are the owner of this article.
Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale back after COVID-19 hiatus last year

RIDGE SPRING — After being canceled last year because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale returned Friday.

“People want to get out. They’re itching to get out. I’m pleased with how it’s gone this morning. Business has been good,” said vendor Toby Hartwell, a West Columbia resident who was selling old bottles and a variety of other items.

Shoppers Barbi Wactor of Blythewood and Gail Banks of Columbia were attending the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale for the first time and brought along their husbands.

“I’m loving it,” Wactor said. “There are a lot of really cool things.”

Banks had an armful of purchases.

“This is fun,” she said.

Peachtree 23 is billed as the longest event of its kind in South Carolina.

It takes place along S.C. Highway 23.

In addition to Ridge Spring, Peachtree 23’s 44-mile route goes through Batesburg-Leesville, Monetta, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield and Modoc.

Bargain hunters can find antiques, jewelry, furniture, clothing and more.

Peach Tree 23 continues Saturday.


