Peach season is back and farmers are ready to sell their 'delicious' peaches

Peach season is well underway and readily available around the Aiken area.
Seasonal peach stands such as Sara's Fresh Market-Titan Farms and The Peach Pit are ready to sell their “juicy” and “delicious” peaches to the Aiken community this summer.
The fruit is also available at local grocery stores and businesses that sell produce.
“Local farmers definitely have the most fresh fruit and you are getting the best amount for your money. They are just really good, delicious peaches,” said Payton Tyler, who helps operate The Peach Pit on Whiskey Road.
Peach season is from Memorial Day to Labor Day, said Brandon Hicks from Sara’s Fresh Market-Titan farms. Hicks said the best way to pick a peach is to squeeze them; the softer they are, the riper they are.
“The two kinds that Titan Farms sells is the yellow peaches and the white peaches," Hicks said. "There are other varieties of peaches, but there are thousands of those to my knowledge.”
“A yellow peach would be your standard," he said. "A yellow peach it’s just sweet and really juicy, whereas a white peach would be more of a pear or plum texture and sweetness.”
The best deal at Sara’s Fresh Market-Titan Farms is the peck deal for $19 and the customer gets about 20 to 25 peaches, said Hicks.
Peaches usually last anywhere between a week and two weeks depending on how ripe they are when bought.
“All of our peaches take about two or three days to ripen up so we hope that you come earlier, we go through all of the peaches for you and go through all of the sizes, so you are getting well-looking, (unbruised) peaches in all of the sizes we offer,” Tyler said.
Tyler said The Peach Pit offers different sizes of containers for the peaches with prices ranging from $7 to $45.
The Peach Pit is located on 1518 Whiskey Road and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Peach Pit is closed on Sunday.
Sara’s Fresh Market-Titan Farms has two locations, 2601 Columbia Highway North and 5150 Edgefield Road, and both are open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.