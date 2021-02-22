Partnership expands food-pantry outreach in Gloverville

GLOVERVILLE — Hungry households along SC 421 have a fresh option to consider this month, with the establishment of a new partnership between Walking Tall Ministries and the KJ's Market in Clearwater.

The Walking Tall outreach center, at 2195 Augusta Road, dates back to 2015 and regularly offers free groceries, haircuts, Bible study, clothing and showers, and its food outreach drew plenty of attention Monday morning, based on donated food from KJ's.

Felisha Westall, Walking Tall's founder and owner, said plans are for the giveaways to be held every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. She noted that she and her crew "also do grocery deliveries and help the elderly, but this is the first time we’ve been able to open the doors like this and give away so much to each family at one time."

Leaving the Walking Tall building Monday morning, via gasoline- and pedal-powered vehicles, were "family food boxes" with such contents as hamburger meat, pork roast, beef roast, fresh produce, milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream, bakery items, canned goods and kid-friendly snacks, Westall noted.

"So many people come together to make it happen every day. Like today with the dog food," she added, recalling a Monday moment when she was about to make a request for help in providing dog food for a family in need, and at that moment, a donor showed up at the door with a heavy sack of dog food.

"It’s just little people like normal people with regular jobs ... We don’t have any corporate sponsors, and this is the first grocery store that has stepped in to help, so it’s really cool."

Westall, whose professional background is largely in cosmetology, added that her priorities, in terms of maximizing effective outreach, include being faith-funded and accepting zero government grants. Her early outreach, as she has described it, was in giving "street haircuts for the homeless."

Walking Tall's soup kitchen is open to the homeless every day, from 9 to 11 a.m., and another meal is offered every weekday from 4 to 5 p.m. Heavy emphasis is also on helping clients looking to recover from substance abuse.

The facility is across SC 421 from Gloverville First Baptist Church. Details are at (803) 226-6579.