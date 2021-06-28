Parris Island Marine Band closes out Hopelands Concert Series

Patriotic music filled the Aiken air Monday night, as the Parris Island Marine Band played the final performance of the 2021 Hopelands Concert Series.

Dozens of Aikenites filled Hopelands Gardens, with many dressed in red, white and blue, to hear the band play 13 songs with a wide variety of instruments. While it rained a bit in the middle of the performance, nothing could dampen the crowd's excitement.

There were patriotic classics, such as "God Bless America" and "The Star Spangled Banner," but some of the songs were more contemporary, like "Stand By Me." Cpl. Dana Reminsky provided soaring vocals to several of the pieces.

Staff Sgt. Jessica Larsen was a narrator during the event and spoke about each song and its meaning.

"The enthusiasm demonstrated by these musical works are audible reminders of what inspires us to serve," Larsen said.

The Parris Island Marine Band has been around for over 100 years, with its official start date being Oct. 28, 1915. According to the band's website, its primary mission is to provide musical support for recruit graduations and other military ceremonies and events.

However, the band plays other concerts and parades across the country and has already been in Aiken twice this year, playing in the Memorial Day parade and this concert. The band has played the concert each year for over 30 years.

"In every time and place, we fight and win our nation’s battles," Larsen said, speaking proudly of her branch of the armed forces. "In every hardship endured by our country, we light the flame of hope. From the revolution here at home to the world wars abroad, our nation can depend on the United States Marine Corps to be its 911 call in any circumstance."

Near the end of the event, the band played the song for each branch of the military and invited attendees who served, are serving or are close to someone who served to stand and be recognized. Many in attendance were standing for each song, with many of them wearing the symbol of their branch.

"As you move forward, let us always remember ''tis the gift to be simple, 'tis the gift to be free,'" Larsen said, quoting "Simple Gifts," the famous folk song. "'Tis the gift to come down where you ought to be."