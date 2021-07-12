You are the owner of this article.
Overturned fuel tanker between Wagener and Perry

Crews are tapping and removing fuel from a fuel tanker that is overturned near the intersection of Jeffcoat Road and Festival Trade Road.

"The tank is loaded with diesel and gasoline overturned by the water tower that serves Perry," according to Wagener Mayor Mike Miller.

The accident is within 100 yards of the Perry Water District.

There is leakage coming from the vehicle. The EPA and DHEC are on scene. 

Dominion Energy, Wagener F.D., New Holland F.D., Hollow Creek F.D., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Wagener P.D. and Perry P.D. are also on scene.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, from S.C. Highway Patrol, said troopers are still trying to investigate the collision. 

The Highway Patrol has closed the road and is diverting traffic. 

There are no injuries or fatalities.


