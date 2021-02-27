Overlooked history: The Lowman Lynching details painful past of Aiken County's Black residents

It is said that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. But what if the history is overlooked and nearly forgotten?
That's the worry NAACP Aiken County Chapter President Eugene White said he shares with others after learning the history of the 1926 lynching of a Black family in Aiken County.
In 1926, the nation's focus was drawn to Aiken when news broke that three members of the Lowman family, who were charged in the murder of an Aiken County sheriff following a raid on their home, were taken from their jail cells in Aiken and brutally murdered in a "pine thicket" outside of town. No one was ever charged.
"Upon my learning about this situation, I was disappointed that my AP history class that I took at a local high school didn’t highlight this piece of local history that made national news," White said. "Again showing that this history is something that’s been quiet and in the shadows and hasn’t been brought to light."
The Lowmans were shot to death in Aiken by an angry mob. A common misconception of lynchings is that they primarily involved hangings; however, a lynching is defined as being put to death by mob action without legal approval or permission, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
Local historian Wayne O'Bryant, who has devoted his life to studying overlooked stories about Black history in Aiken County and surrounding areas, said the fear of lynchings was just one of several hardships Black people have faced throughout history.
More than 4,400 African Americans were lynched in the U.S. between 1822 and 1950, according to data from The Equal Justice Initiative. South Carolina has documented 189 lynchings in its history with 13 reported in Aiken County, six in Edgefield County and 15 in Barnwell County.
"Everything wasn't roses," O'Bryant said. "These are things that actually happened. These stories need to be told."
Besides newspaper archives and word of mouth from Aiken County's older generation, limited information about the case is available to the public.
White, O'Bryant and others believe a historical marker detailing the history of the Lowman Lynching should be placed in Aiken to bring more awareness to the painful past of Aiken County's Black residents and bring healing for the future.
"This history exists," White said. "The thing is, we don’t talk about it. When we don’t talk about it, we don’t recognize it. Then the community is forced to continue to carry the trauma through their bloodlines and continue to deal with the knowledge of these stories."
A deadly raid and the death of a sheriff
The story of the Lowman Lynching began when the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that accused Sam Lowman, a Black sharecropping farmer and the father of the Lowman family, of running a bootlegging operation in his home located one mile south of Monetta.
On the morning of April 25, 1925, then-Aiken County Sheriff Henry Hampton Howard and three deputies – Arthur Sheppard, Nollie Robinson and Robert McElhanney – descended upon the Lowman home.
They arrived at 9:30 a.m.; however, Sam Lowman was not home because he was at a nearby grist mill. Six female members of the Lowman family, including Sam's wife Annie and his 20-year-old daughter Bertha, were home when the sheriff's office conducted the raid, according to an article by The Aiken Journal and Review, a predecessor of the Aiken Standard.
Newspaper archives state that officers possessed warrants to search the Lowmans’ home; however, a 1926 investigative report by the NAACP states the officers were not in uniform and did not display their badges during the raid.
An April 29, 1925, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, reports the scene as follows:
The officers approached the house and stopped in front of it; the sheriff and Robinson going to the right of the house, Sheppard going to the left and McElhaney going to the front door. There were some women at the back of the house. Upon seeing the officers they ran to the house and were intercepted at the back door by the sheriff, who told them to stand back, and Bertha grabbed the sheriff.
Archived reports state that an altercation erupted between Annie and the sheriff, although details on what sparked it remain unknown.
The NAACP's 1926 report states the Lowman family had been visited and assaulted by members of the Ku Klux Klan sometime before the raid and may have been on edge.
Hearing his mother scream, the Lowmans' 22-year-old son, Demon, reportedly then entered the home armed with a .45-caliber pistol. McElhaney attempted to take the gun from Demon, resulting in a fight between the two over the weapon.
Demon managed to flee through the home's front door and the two exchanged gunfire in the front yard until Demon ran out of bullets and fled.
Shortly after the shootout, McElhaney reportedly heard Sheriff Howard cry out, "Oh Lord, they've killed me. Try to get me to a doctor at once."
An April 29, 1925, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, reports the scene as follows:
Sheriff Howard was shot through the left side with a load of number six shot, from the back porch or room. He was either watching the back door, or had started around the house, when attacked from the rear, and never saw the person who shot him. The small shot evidently pierced his lungs and caused a hemorrhage, so the doctor stated, was possibly the cause of his death. But death came quickly as he was dead when examined by his fellow officers.
Robinson, who was reportedly coming to the aid of McElhaney during the shootout, was intercepted by Annie, who was armed with a knife, and Bertha, who was reportedly armed with the deceased sheriff's gun.
During the fight, McElhaney fired his gun which struck Bertha in the stomach. Annie then picked up an axe and advanced upon the officers. She was shot in the head and died at the scene.
An April 29, 1925, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, reports:
The infuriated woman started at Robinson, who was then in the yard, and as his ammunition had been exhausted he retreated, and as Sheppard went to the aid of Robinson the woman advanced on him and he shot her through the temple.
The officers then set out to search for Clarence, the Lowmans' approximately 14-year-old nephew who was often recognized in articles as their son. He was reportedly seen with a shotgun and was believed to have shot the sheriff. Both Clarence and Demon were eventually apprehended. Both sustained injuries from gunshots, Clarence in the left arm and Demon in the left shoulder.
Sam was later arrested and taken to the Aiken jail where Clarence and Demon were being detained. The Aiken jail was located behind the courthouse at 109 Park Ave. at the time.
Clarence, Demon and Bertha were charged with the murder of Howard while Sam was charged with bootlegging.
An April 29, 1925, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, reports:
When seen at Aiken Jail Saturday afternoon, Sam Lowman and his two sons, Clarence and [Demon] Lowman, gave but meagre details of the killing and while being questioned, Clarence turned over on his stomach and said he knew nothing of how the Sheriff was killed. Sam Lowman, father of the boys, stated that he was at a grist mill some distance from the home at the time of the shooting and knew nothing of how it happened.
Reports on the Lowmans' actual involvement in bootlegging vary. Some archived reports state that officers found spilled Mason jars that contained whiskey inside the Lowmans' home. Other reports state that officers returned to the home several days later and discovered a bottle of liquor buried in their yard.
An investigative report by the NAACP states the anonymous tip was made as a result of a quarrel between a man named Hartley, for whom Sam Lowman farmed, and another man.
"As a result of the quarrel between this man and another white man, the latter sought to embarrass Hartley by notifying the Sheriff that the Lowmans were selling whiskey," the 1926 NAACP report reads.
The trial of the Lowmans
Outrage and division grew within the Aiken community following the death of Howard.
Archived reports state Howard's funeral drew thousands to pay their respects. Among them was a parade of Ku Klux Klan members who marched beside the sheriff's casket.
An April 29, 1925, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, reports:
Early in the morning a hundred of the Ku Klux Klan – from somewhere – formed a session on Main Street and with folded arms, silently paraded down Park Avenue, by the casket of the one who they loved, and with whom they have stood as enforcers of the "right." They made their exit from the rear of the Court House and disappeared as quietly as they came.
The KKK is also believed to have later held a Thanksgiving celebration at the sheriff's gravesite located in Graniteville Cemetery, the 1926 NAACP report reads.
Cries for a quick sentencing of the Lowmans were demanded by several members of the Aiken community. Roughly a month after the deadly raid, the Lowmans were placed on trial and a jury was quickly gathered.
On May 25, 1925, the Lowmans were found guilty of murder; Clarence and Demon were sentenced to death by electrocution while Bertha was sentenced to life in prison.
However, in October 1925, the Lowmans received new representation who filed an appeal before the state Supreme Court.
An Oct. 9, 1925, article in the Aiken Standard, reports:
J.N. Frederick, a colored attorney of Columbia, prepared the appeal, which sets out among other exceptions that the circuit judge erred in not postponing the trial of the [Lowmans] until another term, they being seriously wounded, and in no condition physically or mentally to appear for trial.
The appeal further cited that the prominence of the victims aroused "high public feeling and excitement" and that a trial so quickly following the alleged murder was "too short to insure a fair and impartial trial."
Frederick's appeal additionally stated the attorneys appointed by the court did not want to represent the Lowmans and merely went through the motions of defending them.
Frederick additionally stated in the appeal that the presiding judge failed to disclose to the jury that the officers involved in the raid were not in uniform during the time of the raid and therefore the Lowmans were not aware the men were officers of the law.
On July 27, 1926, the Supreme Court overturned the Lowmans' murder convictions, stating the Lowmans had the right to defend themselves if they were not aware that the men were officers of the law.
The three Lowmans were scheduled to be retried within the year. A new jury would need to determine beyond a reasonable doubt that the Lowmans were aware the men were with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office when the shooting occurred.
On Oct. 7, 1926, Demon was found not guilty for the murder of Howard. His cousin and sister were expected to be retried the next day but they never made it to the courtroom.
The Lowman Lynching
On the morning of Oct. 8, 1926, news broke that the three Lowmans were taken from the Aiken County Jail and brutally lynched just outside Aiken.
Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the power lines that ran to the Aiken jail were cut and the jailhouse went dark, according to archived reports. A group, described as masked vigilantes, took the Lowmans out of their cells and stuffed them into cars waiting outside the jailhouse.
An Oct. 8, 1926, article in the Aiken Standard, reports:
Eight cars, fully loaded, moved through the streets, according to reports, although when asked how many men were in the mob, Mrs. Rupert Taylor, the wife of the jailer, is reported to have answered: 'There must have been at least a thousand.'
The mob reportedly carried the Lowmans from the jail and travelled down York Street to a "pine thicket" on Columbia Highway – believed to be where the Crosland Park neighborhood now sits – where the Lowmans were shot multiple times.
An Oct. 8, 1926, article in the Aiken Standard, reports:
The [Lowmans] were not swung up. Their bodies fell where they stood. The body of Demon Lowman lay 50 feet from that of Clarence Lowman, and the body of the woman was about 20 feet beyond that of Clarence Lowman. They were all shot from the front. On the way from the jail to the scene of the lynching, one of the negroes, supposedly Demon Lowman, according to report, jumped from the moving automobile in which he was being driven to the death scene and attempted to make his escape. The men in the car quickly overtook him with bullets, wounding him. He was placed back in the car and the determined party drove on to the pine thicket.
An investigative report by the NAACP tells a similar story but alleges it was 14-year-old Clarence who attempted to escape but was stopped. His body was then tied and dragged approximately a mile to the location where the lynching occurred, according to the NAACP report.
An Oct. 13, 1926, article in The Aiken Journal and Review further describes the crime scene as follows:
Bertha Lowman’s dress had caught fire, evidently from the discharge of one of the mob’s guns, and the sheriff extinguished the blaze. A few hundred yards from the group of pines, in which a Northern tourist with his wife and children had spent the night, the sheriff passed 15 or 20 automobiles bearing the members of the masked band back to Aiken, their labors ended and their work done.
A call for a full investigation into the lynching was announced by then-S.C. Gov. Thomas McLeod as national news agencies began to draw attention to the case.
As a special correspondent for The New York World, NAACP Assistant Secretary Walter White visited Aiken to investigate the case. His report containing 22 names of members of the mob and additional details on the Lowman case was turned over to McLeod.
"I found a situation in South Carolina which beggars description," Walter White said in his Oct. 29, 1926, report. "Among the persons with whom I talked were some of the best known and most respectable white citizens in South Carolina, including lawyers, newspaper editors, farmers and businessmen. I found them heavily armed and terrified because of the activities of the Klan and allied criminals. The predicament of colored people can easily be imagined."
His report and affidavits from prisoners present during the jail raid accused new Sheriff Nollie Robinson and other law enforcement officers with taking part in the lynching of the Lowmans.
One of the prisoners, Lucy Mooney, gave the following statement, according to a Nov. 12, 1926, article in the Aiken Standard:
On the morning of Oct. 8, I was in my cell and was awakened by the door bell ringing downstairs. I saw four cars outside on the bridge – two Fords and one Chevrolet. The group of men stayed downstairs about twenty-five minutes to the best of my knowledge. The crowd was laughing and talking.
During the twenty-five minutes they had secured the two Lowman Negroes – that is the two boys (whose cells were on the lower floor) – and then five men came upstairs to get Bertha Lowman. I was standing up at the door. Jailer Taylor had a lantern and it was Taylor that unlocked the cell door of Bertha Lowman. Sheriff Robinson took her from the cell. He was accompanied by A.D. Sheppard (one of his deputies) J. Percy Hart (constable to Gov. McLeod of South Carolina) and Road Officer John Salley.
Bertha began crying when she got opposite my door. As she was at the top of the staircase she heard her brothers scream and she got louder. They told her to hush. Sheriff Robinson was behind, Salley in the lead, Hart and Taylor also behind the woman. At the time the pistol shots were fired down in the jailer’s kitchen, the only two shots fired in the jail that night at all.
Robinson and the other officers adamantly denied the accusations. The officers testified they were overpowered by men who had gained access to the jailer’s house after being asked to disperse. Robinson swore he recognized none of them and fired two shots in the struggle before he was disarmed.
In an Oct. 13, 1926, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, Robinson and a jailer gave the following testimony of their experience the morning the Lowmans were lynched:
“No one feels more than I do the death of Sheriff Howard,” (Robinson) told the group, “but I have sworn to protect these men and I’ll do it. I am not scared of hell or heaven; I am sheriff and I mean to protect these men. The first man who tries to get in is going away tonight.”
The greater number of the men, of whom all were masked – some with handkerchiefs some with colored cloths and other apparently with false faces, the officers said – walked away as toward the courthouse and the sheriff entered the residential door of the jail, which he found open.
In the room he saw no one – he had his flash light and going to the steel door leading into the jail proper he called Mr. Taylor to admit him.
The jailer complied and as soon as the door had been unlocked members of the mob appeared suddenly to seize the two officers.
“They came at us,” the jailer testified at the inquest. “Like a drove of blackbirds.”
In a Jan. 26, 1927, article in The Aiken Journal and Review, presiding Judge Johnson gave the following charge to a grand jury overseeing the Lowman Lynching case:
"The eyes of South Carolina are upon Aiken County, and I might say the eyes of America are upon you ... I know that the citizenship of Aiken County as a whole does not approve of such conduct but have you done your duty? … Have you heralded it to the world that you condemn it and that you stand ready to cooperate with officers of the county and state in an effort to bring justice to the perpetrators of that crime, or have you given to content to it by you silence?
Following investigation and witness testimonies, no one was ever charged in the Lowman Lynching.
In March 1927, Sam Lowman was released after serving two years in state prison for his bootlegging charge.
Characterized in reports as "a man of sorrow," Sam left the South for Philadelphia to be with his remaining family members.
When asked why he was leaving the South, Sam replied, “I can’t live among these people,’” a past report by the Aiken Standard states.
On May 6, 2003, Sheriff Howard was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Honored with a plaque, he is remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice during the raid of the Lowmans' home.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office did not wish to comment on the Lowman Lynching case.
Learning and moving forward
The events of the Lowman Lynching are just one data point in a constellation of horrific violence the Black community has faced throughout history, however, it's rarely seen in museums and textbooks.
The Center for African American History, Art and Culture in Aiken strives to share and preserve the history of Aiken County's Black community. While the center does not currently have an exhibit on the Lowman Lynching, Interim Chairperson Jennifer Curtis said the center looks to present future exhibits that will tell the story of the Lowmans and many other overlooked stories in Aiken County.
"We look forward to telling stories like that in the future but also stories that are unknown and more positive reflections of the locale and of the people, both African American and white," Curtis said. "It’s important to remember the good and the bad to tell the whole story of an area and the people in it. You’ve probably heard the saying, 'If you do not know your history, then you are doomed to repeat it.' We definitely do not want to repeat that period."
The Aiken County Historical Museum currently does not have an exhibit that covers the Lowman Lynching either.
Lauren Virgo, the Aiken County museum director, is hoping to change that by creating less object-based exhibits so stories, like the Lowman Lynching, are not forgotten.
“Unfortunately, objects related to events like this do not often end up in local museums, which is why uncovering and presenting primary source-based research is so important," Virgo said. “Rediscovering these tragic moments in Aiken County’s history is critically important. The Aiken County Historical Museum has plans to interpret the history of Aiken County’s underrepresented persons and communities in future exhibits.”
Mayor Rick Osbon with the City of Aiken described learning of the Lowman Lynching as a “sobering experience” that emphasized the importance of remembering all of Aiken’s history.
Osbon said discussions have been ongoing between the city, the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP and Aiken County’s historical community to find a way to memorialize the story of the Lowmans.
“It’s important that we remember history, and not just the history that makes us proud, but also those things that create pause and calls for reflection and even spark difficult conversations within our community,” Osbon said. “I think, in the case of the Lowman Lynching, it’s not just to only remember the Lowman family and the travesties that were committed against them in 1926, but it should also remind us that we must be diligent in our pursuit to never fall prey to racism and injustice and as a city and community move forward.”
Eugene White and O'Bryant agree that if stories, like the Lowman Lynching, remain overlooked, remnants of the nation’s painful past can reappear in the present.
"When you don't deal with things like this, they have a tendency to repeat themselves," O'Bryant said.
As O'Bryant and White watched the news with the rest of the nation on Jan. 6, they noticed comparisons to lynchings past as men and women besieged the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by former President Donald Trump.
Rioters could be heard chanting, "Hang Mike Pence," as they pressed inside, beating police with pipes, according to reports by the Associated Press.
One rioter was seen flying the Confederate flag inside the Capitol as a makeshift gallows stood outside amongst the crowd, complete with sturdy wooden steps and a noose.
“Fast forwarding to 2021, when we see these domestic terrorists sacking the nation’s capitol, we see security guards taking selfies, opening the doors and giving masks to insurrectionists,” White said.
Although he’s thankful for the relationship Aiken County's current law enforcement has with the NAACP and all of Aiken County's community members, White still believes action needs to be taken to ensure the story of the Lowmans is not forgotten and healing and moving forward can begin.
Both O’Bryant and White agree the Aiken community needs to place a historical marker that tells the story of the Lowman Lynching.
In addition to a marker, White also hopes current city and county leaders will publicly recognize the Lowman Lynching and offer an apology to the family's descendants while vowing to ensure a better future.
The Aiken community should then take part in community-wide “truth and reconciliation gathering” to discuss racial issues, racial tensions and the traumas that are brought upon the area’s citizens, White suggests.
"That could really serve as a testament recognizing we know this happened and knowing that we do not want this sort of history to be repeated," White said. "As we are in a season where we are evaluating monuments and statues, this could truly be an educational monument that this terrible history happened here. This is how this community responded and how this community in 2021 pledges that racism and hate is wrong and that we vow to move forward to a future of equality."
Establishing historical markers in memory of lynching victims isn't a new idea.
The Equal Justice Initiative has collaborated with communities across the nation to memorialize documented victims of racial violence.
On April 26, 2018, the nonprofit organization opened The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.
As the first of its kind in the nation, the 6-acre site uses sculpture, art and design to contextualize racial terror, the Equal Justice Initiative's website states. The site includes a memorial square with 800 6-foot monuments to symbolize thousands of lynching victims in the United States.
The Equal Justice Initiative helped erect a plaque in Abbeville’s town square that tells the story of Anthony Crawford, who was lynched in 1916 after arguing with a white merchant over the price of cottonseed. Hundreds of Crawford family members attended the marker ceremony years after the family had been exiled from the community, the organization’s website states.
White hopes similar actions will take place in Aiken in the near future to promote healing while memorializing the lives of the Lowman family.
"This is just an important part of history," White said. "We can only cast away the shadows of these unflattering parts of history when we take the time and are deliberate on shining the light on these crimes to ensure that they will not repeat themselves again."